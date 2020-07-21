Montreal’s Just for Laughs festival moving online this fall due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

After being postponed, a popular comedic festival in Montreal is moving online this fall due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Just for Laughs Group announced on Monday that the Just for Laughs festival and Juste pour rire, its French counterpart, will unfold online with “numerous free offerings” for virtual festival-goers.

“Just for Laughs will be 100 per cent virtual, and Juste pour rire will be a hybrid of in-person, pre-recorded and virtual performances,” the organization said in a statement.

The Montreal-based festival was initially postponed in April and moved to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many other events have also been cancelled in the city, which is the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada.

Prior to the pandemic, the event was originally slated to take place in July in the city’s downtown core. The organization says the Ethnic Show, the Nasty Show and the Bill Burr show are being rescheduled for next year.

The Just for Laughs festival will take place online on Oct. 9 and 10. The Juste pour rire portion will span from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10.

— With files from the Canadian Press