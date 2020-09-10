Menu

Health

Quebec reports 188 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise again

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 11:23 am
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign for a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign for a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 188 new infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total case count to 64,244 since the pandemic began.

Health authorities recorded two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 from the previous day, although only one occurred in the past 24 hours.

As a result, the province’s death toll has risen to 5,773. It remains the highest in Canada, which has seen the virus claim more than 9,000 lives since March.

The number of hospitalizations also rose for the second consecutive day. There are 119 patients in hospital, an increase of six from the day prior.

Of those patients, two fewer are in intensive care for a total of 12.

The province surpassed its daily testing goal on Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available, with 17,739, tests. To date, 1,817,362 tests have been administered in Quebec.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec coronavirus cases
