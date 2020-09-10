Quebec reports 188 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 188 new infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total case count to 64,244 since the pandemic began.

Health authorities recorded two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 from the previous day, although only one occurred in the past 24 hours.

As a result, the province’s death toll has risen to 5,773. It remains the highest in Canada, which has seen the virus claim more than 9,000 lives since March.

The number of hospitalizations also rose for the second consecutive day. There are 119 patients in hospital, an increase of six from the day prior.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those patients, two fewer are in intensive care for a total of 12.

Story continues below advertisement

The province surpassed its daily testing goal on Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available, with 17,739, tests. To date, 1,817,362 tests have been administered in Quebec.