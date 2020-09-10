18-year-old charged following August fire in South Bruce Peninsula that left 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Owen Sound, Ont., resident has been charged following an August fire in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont., that left one dead.

Police say they responded to a blaze that had fully engulfed an out-building on Mapleport Crescent during the morning of Aug. 15.

The blaze was extinguished by the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department, police say, and a body was found inside the burned-down building.

OPP say they’ve now charged Taran Hibma, 18, with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and arson.

Hibma was arrested on Wednesday and held for a bail hearing on Thursday at Owen Sound court.

Police say they’re not releasing the identity of the deceased until the post-mortem results come back.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

