Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man fatally shot by OPP officer in Collingwood

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, says it’s investigating after a man was fatally shot by an OPP officer in Collingwood on Wednesday.

Right now, few details are being released, but OPP Sgt. Jason Folz confirmed officers are investigating what’s being described as a “critical incident.”

SIU investigating after OPP officer fatally shoots man in Collingwood. More information to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) September 9, 2020

“There is no threat to public safety,” Folz said.

The area of Third and Beech streets in Collingwood has been closed. The reopening time is unclear.

Critical Incident #TownofCollingwood. Currently there is no threat to public safety. SIU have been contacted and will invoke their mandate. Further information will be made available by media release. ^jf pic.twitter.com/RkE0Z3RREH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 9, 2020

“Members of the Central Region Emergency Response Team have cleared the area,” Folz said. “Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been contacted and will invoke their mandate.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.