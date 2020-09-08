Missing Sheguiandah First Nation man found: OPP

West Parry Sound OPP say they’ve found a 56-year-old Sheguiandah First Nation man who was reported missing after he was last seen during the early hours of Saturday.
Albert (Sonny) Nahwegezhic visited Parry Sound, Ont., on Friday to see family before he disappeared, according to police.
Officers say they responded to the missing person report at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
At the time of Nahwegezhic’s disappearance, officers and family were concerned for his well-being.
Officers say they found Nahwegezhic on Tuesday.
