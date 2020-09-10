Federal government, Nova Scotia and HRM to fund construction of new rugby clubhouse in Spryfield

Send this page to someone via email

The community of Spryfield will soon be getting a new rugby clubhouse after an announcement made by the federal, provincial and municipal governments on Wednesday.

The new building will serve as a home for the Halifax Tars Rugby Club and will be constructed at Graves-Oakley Memorial Park.

The field house will be a fully accessible, two level-building complete with four changing rooms on the ground floor.

The top level will include a meeting and banquet facility. A deck will also be built to allow spectators to take in the action on the nearby rugby pitch, soccer field and baseball diamonds.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore, sporting one of his old red and white rugby jerseys, announced the federal government’s $420,000 contribution through Infrastructure Canada.

“This is a great day for rugby in Nova Scotia,” Fillmore said.

The government of Nova Scotia is kicking in $315,000 and the Halifax Regional Municipality will be providing $315,000 towards the project.

“The fully accessible Graves Oakley Field clubhouse will be an invaluable contribution to the sports and recreation communities and enable the field to host national and international events while better serving our local community,” said Halifax Atlantic MLA Brendan Macguire.

The project has been over two years in the making with Halifax Regional Council agreeing to provide its funding in November 2019.