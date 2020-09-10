Quebec premier to give coronavirus update amid uptick in cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update Thursday morning on the government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The address comes as the province, which remains the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, continues to see an uptick in cases.

Legault also repeated his calls for caution on Wednesday, saying private gatherings have led to new infections in recent weeks.

“Most of them are not coming from bars, so we have to look at real solutions,” he said.

Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, to address the evolving situation.

Quebec reported 180 new cases and three additional deaths Wednesday. The province has now reported 64,056 confirmed cases and 5,771 deaths.

— With files from the Canadian Press