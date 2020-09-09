Menu

Health

Montreal public health officials to provide coronavirus update

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 10:11 am
People enter a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Monday, September 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People enter a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Monday, September 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal public health is expected to provide an update amid the province’s uptick in new novel coronavirus cases.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of public health, will speak with reporters about the COVID-19 health crisis Wednesday morning.

The update comes as a new testing centre opened in Côte Saint-Luc in the morning. The clinic is only available by appointment on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.

READ MORE: New initiative aims to accelerate Montreal’s economic recovery in 14 key sectors

In Beaconsfield, in Montreal’s West Island, there have been long lineups to access testing in recent days.

Over the last six months, Montreal has been hard hit by the pandemic — but the Quebec government reports the region is currently at the lowest level of its new colour-coded alert system for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, there have been 30,192 COVID-19 cases in Montreal. The region accounts for roughly half of the province’s death toll with 3,474 fatalities linked to the virus.

