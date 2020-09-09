15 coronavirus cases reported at several schools on Montreal’s south shore

Send this page to someone via email

A French-language school board on Montreal’s south shore is reporting 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its schools.

The Centre de services scolaire (CSS) Marie-Victorin posted a notice online, saying the service centre is working closely with public health authorities.

There are eight institutions, including elementary schools, high schools and professional training centres, where there are novel coronavirus cases.

READ MORE: Quebec will not have to offer online learning to all students for now, court rules

“Our priority remains to offer a safe return to school for all and to ensure the continuation of the learning of our students while being extra careful about the current situation,” said general manager Marie-Dominique Taillon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The CSS Marie-Victorin issued the following list of affected schools:

Story continues below advertisement

CFP Charlotte-Tassé: one case

CFP Pierre-Dupuy: three cases

École internationale Lucille-Teasdale: one case

Adrien-Gamache elementary school: five cases

André-Laurendeau elementary school: one case

Gérard-Filion high school: two cases

Monseigneur-A.-M.-Parent high school: one case

École Internationale du Vieux-Longueuil: one case

A mobile testing clinic has also been set up at Adrien-Gamache, the elementary school in Longueuil where there are five confirmed cases. CSS Marie-Victorin says 250 people, including staff and students, were tested.

The school service centre is also monitoring Laurent-Benoît elementary school in Saint-Hubert. Officials say are there no cases, but Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent was in the building last week.

The mayor is isolating after she tested positive for COVID-19. Her diagnosis has sparked a wave of preventive isolations among local and provincial elected officials.

Since the start of the school year, CSS Marie-Victorin says it has applied strict measures to limit the spread of the respiratory illness. This includes providing masks for staff, disinfecting surfaces and rigorous handwashing.

1:07 Crushing loss for group of Quebec parents challenging the province’s back-to-school plan. Crushing loss for group of Quebec parents challenging the province’s back-to-school plan.