Lethbridge post-secondary students report ‘pretty smooth’ return to class

It’s the first week back for students at Lethbridge College and the University of Lethbridge.

With many changes in place to keep faculty and students safely distanced during COVID-19, both institutions have taken time to prepare for a smooth transition into the new semester.

“Everything we have done at the college has been through the lens of what is best for the student, both safety-wise, education-wise and [socially],” Sheldon Anderson, Centre Of Trades Dean at Lethbridge College, said Wednesday.

"We've tried to take… a balanced effect at all times to try and keep all those things in proportion."

The in-class instructors are guiding students in small cohorts at designated times through designated doors, and checking symptoms each day.

They say all things considered, it feels relatively normal.

“The time spent with the guys is a little bit different,” instructor Brian Sorensen said. “A lot of the personal interaction is different, but overall the results seem to be pretty good.”

“We’ll just keep trying and forging ahead,” Sorensen added. “Everybody seems to be working hard and trying to get through this so I think it’ll be fine.”

Wilson Obara’s first year at Lethbridge College isn’t quite what he’d been expecting, but he says the first week is going well. Obara has in-person mechanics classes for hands-on learning and video conferencing for the rest.

“With the online classes and everything, it’s going pretty smooth,” Obara said Wednesday.

"I'm hoping this will just be a temporary thing, but if it does stay like this, I don't think it'll be too much of an issue," he added.

For second-year U of L students like Evan Publicover, the difference in classes is more obvious.

“It’s a lot different because — first year was very similar — I had no labs so it was all lectures, and now it’s all Zoom calls.”

With more open-book tests and virtual supports, students have university resources at their fingertips — perhaps without the same level of interpersonal connection — but university officials say they’ve taken extra care to ensure students’ needs are met.

“Not only are the students able to attend classes online, or in some limited cases in-person, we actually have all of our services available virtually online and by telephone,” Associate VP of Students Kathleen Massey said.

"We're here to support them through their experience this fall, whether online or in-person."

The U of L is also maintaining regular registrar office hours for students who need extra facilitation with class planning.