Coronavirus: Lethbridge university and college prepare for students in residences

The 2020 fall semester is just around the corner and some students attending the University of Lethbridge will be settling into residency to begin a new and untraditional year of post-secondary education.

“We have reduced our capacity, from 1,000 to — we are hoping to have — 300 [students] join us this year,” said Terri Thomas with U of L ancillary services.

Lethbridge College is taking the same approach of keeping the numbers in residence down to ensure safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura Terry, manager of residence and student life at the college, said typically about 550 students can live on campus. This year will be about half that amount.

“It gives the opportunity for students to have one other roommate instead of three other roommates,” she said.

The college and the university are going to be limiting the number of students living in each unit.

“We are housing everyone in an apartment style and we are going with a model of one student per bathroom unless specifically requested for roommate assignments,” Thomas said.

Both schools will be setting aside units to accommodate any quarantine or isolation needs. The university is also accommodating all of its international students arriving from out of the country.

“They are required to quarantine for 14 days, so we are set up for that capacity right now so those students can come early before classes start,” Thomas said. “They can do that quarantine experience here.”

Terry said she knows the experience will be different for students, but hopes they can take away some unique experiences this year.

“I think that safety is on the top of everybody’s minds,” she said. “So I think some real, deep connections will be made this year and we are all learning together.”

Masks and social distancing will be mandatory, along with some common areas being closed or limited.

Masks will be required when coming and going from buildings and in shared areas.

