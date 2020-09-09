Michael Bomford to be sentenced for impaired driving crash that killed daughter, injured friend

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary father Michael Bomford is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for his role in an October 2016 drunk driving crash that killed his teenage daughter and injured her friend.

Bomford was found guilty of drunk driving and dangerous driving causing death and bodily injury in the crash, which killed 17-year-old Meghan Bomford and seriously injured her friend Kelsey Nelson.

Kelsey Nelson (left) and Meghan Bomford. Provided to Global News

Story continues below advertisement

All three were thrown from the vehicle when Bomford’s Jeep Liberty hit the median on westbound McKnight Boulevard on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Nelson survived the crash and read an emotional victim impact statement in court in August. The 20-year-old now lives with a brain injury after nearly every bone in her body was broken.

Bomford was over three times the legal limit when he got behind the wheel.

Crown prosecutor Trevor Fik asked for Bomford to be sentenced to seven years in prison.

Defence lawyer James Wyman, meanwhile, argued for a five-year sentence.

Bomford is expected to appear at the Court of Queen’s Bench at 1 p.m.

– With files from Jill Croteau