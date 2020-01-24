Menu

Crime

Calgary father found guilty in drunk driving rollover that killed daughter

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 12:02 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 1:04 pm
Calgary father charged with impaired driving in crash that killed teen daughter Meghan Bomford
Fri, Sep 8: A Calgary father has been charged with impaired driving in a violent crash last year that killed his teenage daughter and badly injured her best friend. Jenna Freeman has reaction from the family.

A Calgary father has been found guilty of drunk driving during a crash in 2016 that killed his 17-year-old daughter and seriously injured her friend.

Michael Shaun Bomford was driving a Jeep Liberty on westbound McKnight Boulevard on Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the vehicle hit the median and rolled across the eastbound lanes.

READ MORE: Speed and alcohol factors in deadly McKnight Boulevard crash: Calgary police

Bombford was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, which happened between 68 Street and 52 Street N.E., as was his daughter Meghan Bomford.

Meghan Bomford
Meghan Bomford Family Supplied

Meghan’s 16-year-old friend Kelsey Nelson was also thrown from the Jeep.

Story continues below advertisement

All three were rushed to hospital, where Meghan later died.

Kelsey Nelson (left) and Meghan Bomford (right)
Kelsey Nelson (left) and Meghan Bomford (right) Provided to Global News

Bomford was charged with six offences, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: First responders noticed ‘smell of alcohol’ coming from Calgary dad on trial for deadly crash

During his trial, an expert testified that a blood sample taken from Bomford in hospital shortly after the crash showed he had a blood-alcohol content of a minimum of 226 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood — almost three times the legal limit — when the rollover occurred.

No witnesses called at trial were able to confirm that Bomford was behind the wheel of his Jeep when it lost control and all three people inside were ejected.

READ MORE: Prosecutor tells court Calgary dad was drunk when he crashed his Jeep, killing teen daughter

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown argued that text messages sent from Meghan to her mother just minutes before the crash prove Bomford was driving at the time.

Nelson suffered a brain injury and has no recollection of the crash.

24-hour ringette game held in honour of Calgary crash victim Meghan Bomford
24-hour ringette game held in honour of Calgary crash victim Meghan Bomford

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik handed down her decision on Friday, finding Bomford guilty of all charges.

A sentencing date has been set for May 29.

— With files from Silvana Benolich, Global News

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceTrialGuiltyVerdictAlberta CourtMeghan BomfordMichael Shaun BomfordCalgary trialMeghan Bomford deathMichael BombfordShaun Bomford impaired driving trialMichael Bomford impaired driving trial
