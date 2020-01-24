Calgary father found guilty in drunk driving rollover that killed daughter

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary father has been found guilty of drunk driving during a crash in 2016 that killed his 17-year-old daughter and seriously injured her friend.

Michael Shaun Bomford was driving a Jeep Liberty on westbound McKnight Boulevard on Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the vehicle hit the median and rolled across the eastbound lanes.

Bombford was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, which happened between 68 Street and 52 Street N.E., as was his daughter Meghan Bomford.

Meghan’s 16-year-old friend Kelsey Nelson was also thrown from the Jeep.

All three were rushed to hospital, where Meghan later died.

Bomford was charged with six offences, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

During his trial, an expert testified that a blood sample taken from Bomford in hospital shortly after the crash showed he had a blood-alcohol content of a minimum of 226 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood — almost three times the legal limit — when the rollover occurred.

No witnesses called at trial were able to confirm that Bomford was behind the wheel of his Jeep when it lost control and all three people inside were ejected.

The Crown argued that text messages sent from Meghan to her mother just minutes before the crash prove Bomford was driving at the time.

Nelson suffered a brain injury and has no recollection of the crash.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik handed down her decision on Friday, finding Bomford guilty of all charges.

A sentencing date has been set for May 29.

— With files from Silvana Benolich, Global News