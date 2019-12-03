Menu

Crime

First responders noticed ‘smell of alcohol’ coming from Calgary dad on trial for deadly crash

By Silvana Benolich Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 3:51 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 3:52 pm
A Calgary father is on trial for an impaired driving crash that left his daughter dead and critically injured her friend.
Tracy Nagai, Global News

Paramedics and firefighters took the stand on day two of Michael Shaun Bomford’s trial for a 2016 impaired driving crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter.

The Crown called Darcy Alder, an advanced care paramedic with Alberta Health Services (AHS), as the first witness on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Prosecutor tells court Calgary dad was drunk when he crashed his Jeep, killing teen daughter

Alder testified that while taking Bomford to the Foothills Medical Centre in an ambulance on Oct. 18, 2016, he noticed “a strong odour of liquor” while ventilating the patient.

“I noticed the smell of alcohol almost immediately,” Alder said.

“I was positioned at the head [of the patient] and concluded the alcohol odour was coming from the patient’s mouth and/or nose.”

A second witness, AHS supervisor for emergency medical services Jan Rozek, also testified smelling a “strong, pungent odour of an alcohol-like substance” coming from the vicinity of Bomford as he knelt over him on the ground at the crash scene.

Scott Campbell, a firefighter with the Calgary Fire Department, confirmed he too smelled alcohol in the back of the ambulance as Bomford was being taken to hospital.

Campbell also testified that when he arrived at the crash site, he performed a quick assessment on Bomford but was unable to find a pulse, adding the 54-year-old was unresponsive.

“He was a non-viable patient,” Campbell said.

Believing him to be dead, Campbell covered him with a blanket.

A short time later, one of the other first responders noticed Bomford was breathing.

READ MORE: Funeral for Calgary teen killed in McKnight rollover held Monday

The 2016 single-vehicle crash on McKnight Boulevard claimed the life of Bomford’s 17-year-old daughter Meghan. Meghan’s 16-year-old friend, Kelsey Nelson, was also thrown from the vehicle and critically injured in the roll-over crash.

Meghan Bomford, 17, has been identified as the teenager killed in Tuesday’s fatal crash on McKnight Boulevard.
Meghan Bomford, 17, has been identified as the teenager killed in Tuesday’s fatal crash on McKnight Boulevard. GoFundme

During the opening day of the trial on Monday, the Crown claimed Bomford was three times over the legal limit when the crash happened. It’s also alleged he was driving at speeds of at least 112 km/h at the time of the crash, which is over the posted 80 km/h limit on the roadway.

Meghan’s mother, Bomford’s ex-wife, is expected to testify via CCTV on Tuesday afternoon.

Bomford has pleaded not guilty to all six charges in connection with the crash. The judge-only trial is scheduled for seven days.

