Quebec transport minister to remain in preventive isolation after negative COVID-19 test

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel says he does not have the novel coronavirus but he will remain in isolation as a precaution.

The provincial cabinet minister took to social media Wednesday to announce his negative test results after meeting with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent last week.

“I am obviously relieved,” he tweeted.

Bonnardel is one of several politicians who immediately went into preventive isolation and went to get tested Tuesday after learning Parent had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Montreal mayor, Quebec cabinet ministers in isolation after Longueuil mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Parent had been in contact with a handful of Quebec cabinet ministers and local mayors last week, prior to experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

As a precaution, Bonnardel said he will stay in isolation until Sept. 16 upon recommendations from public health. It serves as a reminder to abide by public health directives during the ongoing pandemic, he added.

“We have a fight to win together,” he said.

A handful of elected officials are also in preventive isolation, including Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.