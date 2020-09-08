Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police look for person of interest in Sandstone Valley double homicide

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 8:00 pm
Calgary police believe Jordan Jay Ward, 20, has "critical information" about the double homicide.
Calgary police believe Jordan Jay Ward, 20, has "critical information" about the double homicide. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are searching for a person of interest they believe has “critical information” about a double homicide that happened at the end of August.

Read more: 2nd man charged in Sandstone Valley double homicide: Calgary police

On Aug. 28, Mohamed Khalid Shaikh, 19, and Abas Ahmed Ibrahim, 27, were shot and killed in the Sandstone Valley neighbourhood. Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with their deaths.

Trending Stories

The police service announced Tuesday that it wants help finding Jordan Jay Ward, 20, in case he can help “advance the investigation.”

Read more: Police looking for witnesses to targeted triple-shooting in Calgary

If you know where Ward is, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCalgary HomicideCalgary DeathAbas Ahmed IbrahimCalgary homicide chargesMohamed Khalid ShaikhCalgary chargesCalgary person of interestJordan Jay WardSandstone triple shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers