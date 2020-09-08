Calgary police look for person of interest in Sandstone Valley double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are searching for a person of interest they believe has “critical information” about a double homicide that happened at the end of August.

On Aug. 28, Mohamed Khalid Shaikh, 19, and Abas Ahmed Ibrahim, 27, were shot and killed in the Sandstone Valley neighbourhood. Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with their deaths.

The police service announced Tuesday that it wants help finding Jordan Jay Ward, 20, in case he can help “advance the investigation.”

If you know where Ward is, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

