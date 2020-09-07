2nd man charged in Sandstone Valley double homicide: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a second person in connection with a targeted double homicide in Sandstone Valley at the end of August, according to a Monday news release.

On Sunday, police arrested Calgarian Gerald David Benn, 23, and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Benn is scheduled for court on Sept. 21.

On Aug. 29, 2020, Calgary police released these photos of three suspects who are believed to be connected to the shooting. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Shooting recap

On Aug. 28 after 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the northwest neighbourhood, noting the suspect car was last seen in the 200 block of Sandarac Place N.W.

Officers found two dead men in a vehicle they later identified as Mohamed Khalid Shaikh, 19, and Abas Ahmed Ibrahim, 27.

Police also found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital.

On Aug. 29, police released pictures of three suspects and their vehicle.

On Aug. 31, police said they found the vehicle, and arrested and charged Dennis Wong, 20, of Calgary. Wong was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of party to the offence of attempted murder.

Police thanked the public for their help in advancing the investigation.

“It can often take months to lay charges in shooting investigations, which is why receiving information from the public is critical,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.

“Sometimes even the smallest piece of information is the key to furthering an investigation.” Tweet This

Officers want to talk to anyone who has information about the homicides. Call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.