Crime

2nd man charged in Sandstone Valley double homicide: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 7, 2020 6:23 pm
Calgary police ask public for help finding 2 suspects in Sandstone triple-shooting
WATCH (Aug. 31): Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating two men believed to have played a role in a triple-shooting Friday. As Christa Dao reports, the appeal for tips comes as the victims’ identities have been released.

Calgary police have charged a second person in connection with a targeted double homicide in Sandstone Valley at the end of August, according to a Monday news release.

On Sunday, police arrested Calgarian Gerald David Benn, 23, and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Benn is scheduled for court on Sept. 21.

On Aug. 29, 2020, Calgary police released these photos of three suspects who are believed to be connected to the shooting.
On Aug. 29, 2020, Calgary police released these photos of three suspects who are believed to be connected to the shooting. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Shooting recap

On Aug. 28 after 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the northwest neighbourhood, noting the suspect car was last seen in the 200 block of Sandarac Place N.W.

Officers found two dead men in a vehicle they later identified as Mohamed Khalid Shaikh, 19, and Abas Ahmed Ibrahim, 27.

Read more: 2 people killed, 1 in serious condition after northwest Calgary shooting: police

Police also found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital.

On Aug. 29, police released pictures of three suspects and their vehicle.

Read more: Police looking for witnesses to targeted triple-shooting in Calgary

On Aug. 31, police said they found the vehicle, and arrested and charged Dennis Wong, 20, of Calgary. Wong was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of party to the offence of attempted murder.

Read more: 20-year-old man charged in connection to fatal triple shooting in northwest Calgary

Police thanked the public for their help in advancing the investigation.

“It can often take months to lay charges in shooting investigations, which is why receiving information from the public is critical,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.

“Sometimes even the smallest piece of information is the key to furthering an investigation.”

Officers want to talk to anyone who has information about the homicides. Call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

