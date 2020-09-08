Menu

Crime

74-year-old man in a wheelchair mugged in Guelph’s south end: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 3:19 pm
Guelph police say a 74-year-old man was mugged on Sunday morning.
Guelph police say a 74-year-old man was mugged on Sunday morning. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 74-year-old man in a wheelchair was mugged on Sunday morning on Scottsdale Drive.

According to a news release, at around 8:30 a.m. he was approached by a man who then demanded money.

Police said the suspect even threatened to kill the victim if he didn’t comply.

“The victim, fearing for his safety, struck the suspect a number of times while the suspect struck the victim in the head with a skateboard,” police said.

The suspect then grabbed the victim’s fanny pack and took off, police said.

The incident was witnessed by a number of people and police said they were able to point the suspect out as officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested and police said they found the victim’s property, cocaine, meth and a knife.

A 25-year-old man faces several charges, including robbery, possession of a controlled substance and breaching court orders.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics after he suffered a cut to his ear.

