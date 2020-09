Send this page to someone via email

A farm accident in West Perth has claimed the life of an infant.

Police were called to a rural property on Line 32 shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators determined an infant had been struck by a piece of farm equipment and was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name and age have not been released, and police are continuing to investigate.

