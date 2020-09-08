Menu

Advertisement
Canada

University of Guelph mourns student killed in Oshawa shooting

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 11:38 am
Memorial for slain Oshawa family continues to grow
Classmates and members of the community continue to drop off cards and flowers at the home of an Oshawa family who were tragically killed last Friday. Katherine Ward has more from the scene.

The University of Guelph is in mourning after one of its students was killed in a shooting in Oshawa on Friday that also claimed the lives of four other family members, including the alleged suspect.

The school said 20-year-old Bradley Traynor was a third-year bachelor of commerce student majoring in management economics and finance at the Gordon S. Lang School of Businesses and Economics.

Read more: Oshawa, Ont. family mourned following shooting

He was also a member of the U of G’s Model United Nations Club and was the club’s director of financial relations.

“This is devastating news. A shocking tragedy that touches and affects us all,” U of G president Charlotte Yates said in a statement. “Bradley’s future was full of promise and possibilities, and our campus community is mourning this tragic loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

Yates also offered condolences to Traynor’s surviving family members, his friends, classmates and instructors, and all those who knew him.

Traynor was murdered along with his father and two siblings at their home. His mother survived the shooting, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth child, who reportedly attends another university, was not at home at the time of the shooting.

Alleged suspect in Oshawa mass murder identified as survivor’s brother
Global News has learned the alleged suspect in the shooting was Trayor’s uncle, 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Read more: Community reacts to Oshawa, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead, including alleged suspect

The university is encouraging students, faculty and staff who are affected by the tragedy to use the supports and resources it has in place.

Story continues below advertisement

More information on those can be found on the school’s website.

— With files from Global’s Ryan Rocca

