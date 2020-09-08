University of Guelph mourns student killed in Oshawa shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph is in mourning after one of its students was killed in a shooting in Oshawa on Friday that also claimed the lives of four other family members, including the alleged suspect.

The school said 20-year-old Bradley Traynor was a third-year bachelor of commerce student majoring in management economics and finance at the Gordon S. Lang School of Businesses and Economics.

He was also a member of the U of G’s Model United Nations Club and was the club’s director of financial relations.

“This is devastating news. A shocking tragedy that touches and affects us all,” U of G president Charlotte Yates said in a statement. “Bradley’s future was full of promise and possibilities, and our campus community is mourning this tragic loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

Yates also offered condolences to Traynor’s surviving family members, his friends, classmates and instructors, and all those who knew him.

Traynor was murdered along with his father and two siblings at their home. His mother survived the shooting, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth child, who reportedly attends another university, was not at home at the time of the shooting.

2:07 Alleged suspect in Oshawa mass murder identified as survivor’s brother Alleged suspect in Oshawa mass murder identified as survivor’s brother

Global News has learned the alleged suspect in the shooting was Trayor’s uncle, 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The university is encouraging students, faculty and staff who are affected by the tragedy to use the supports and resources it has in place.

Story continues below advertisement

More information on those can be found on the school’s website.

The University of Guelph is deeply saddened to learn of the death of student Bradley Traynor. Durham Regional Police confirmed today that he was among the victims of a senseless act of violence that occurred in Oshawa on Friday.https://t.co/hyAzClbFKn — University of Guelph (@uofg) September 6, 2020

— With files from Global’s Ryan Rocca