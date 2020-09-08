Bill Kelly: Trump always plays to his base

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump spent the first part of the Labour Day weekend playing golf.

I mean, other than hundreds of Americans dying every day from COVID-19, racial strife in America the worst it’s been in over 50 years, and the American economy in the worst shape it’s been in since the Great Depression, it was a pretty slow weekend, so why not hit the links?

He did hold a Labour Day press conference however, full of denials and misinformation, but that stuff has become the norm when Trump speaks.

He made one statement however, that I think sums up the entire train wreck that has been the Trump presidency.

While stating that he refuses to negotiate with the Democrats over the much needed Heroes Act, Trump said, “I know my customers.”

His “customers” are, in fact, his base supporters and everything he says and does is aimed at them.

Some of them believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax.

They don’t want Trump making deals with the evil Democrats about anything, even if millions of Americans continue to suffer.

Like Trump, they ignore the racial strife that infects America, and like Trump, they dismiss the science of climate change and pandemics, both of which are ravaging their country.

Sadly, it’s like Trump is not the president of the United States, but the president of those disciples who fawn over him and believe anything he says.

Clearly, he has no interest in anyone or anything else.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

