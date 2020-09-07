RCMP investigating fatal horse shooting near Senlac, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a horse was shot and killed on private land outside of the Village of Senlac, Sask.

In a press release Monday, police said the Unity detachment received a call from the horse’s owner about the incident on Sunday, but did not specify the time of day.

While no details about the horse’s breed or age were shared, according to the release, an officer visited the rural property and confirmed the horse had been shot with a firearm.

RCMP think the fatality was a result of illegal hunting activity, but do not have any suspects, police said in the release, which asks “all residents of the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or vehicles that may be trespassing on private land or hunting out of season.”

Police are requesting that anyone with information contact the Unity detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Senlac is about 240 kilometres west of Saskatoon near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.