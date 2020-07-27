Saskatchewan cattle community shocked by ‘unprecedented’ trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s cattle community was shocked after two people faced numerous charges for trafficking cattle.

“When you see something like this it’s just kind of surprising that this is going on,” said Saskatchewan Cattleman’s Association CEO Ryder Lee.

“Talking to some people, it’s a big case and pretty unprecedented in size.”

RCMP and Livestock Services of Saskatchewan investigated Caprina Farms and Ranching near Jansen, Sask., where cattle from Alberta and Saskatchewan were recovered.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, a large number of animals were being trafficked by two residents of Prairie Rose.

Monika and Andre Ribi face multiple charges, including trafficking stolen cattle and causing animals to be in distress.

Lee said the Ribis weren’t known to the Saskatchewan Cattleman’s Association, but it’s possible nearby residents would know who they are.

Although a situation like this is rare, there are some precautionary measures cattle farmers can take.

Branding is the only way to permanently mark your cattle as your own. If they are stolen or lost, they can be returned to their owner.

Lee said if cattle go missing or are stolen, farmers can contact the RCMP or Livestock Services of Saskatchewan.

The Ribi’s will appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on Aug. 24, where more details of the incident are expected to be outlined.

