Dalmeny, Sask., family working hard to bring escaped bison home

Send this page to someone via email

Diane and Mark Pastoor have made progress trying to bring their bison home after 52 escaped from their Dalmeny, Sask., farm.

The animals escaped after someone cut open the farm fence last weekend.

Both the Dalmeny Fire Rescue and Corman Park Police Service reached out to the public on social media on Sunday, asking anyone who has seen the animals to report them and keep their distance, saying they’re dangerous.

The Pastoors and dozens from the community came together to help track down the bison which were seen all around Dalmeny.

Read more: Wanuskewin Heritage Park welcomes 1st baby bison since 1876

Story continues below advertisement

Only 14 have made it home safely. Five of the bison wandered close enough to walk home along the railroad track.

“We called CN and made sure there was no train coming,” Diane recalled.

“It took a bit of time but they eventually got home and they walked themselves home so that turned out really good.”

The Pastoors don’t expect rounding up the rest of the herd to be this easy.

“That’s going to be a new challenge — getting panels and corral systems and things like that ready so that my husband can round them up and hopefully get them home with cattle trailers,” Diane said.

It has been a stressful and heartbreaking ordeal for the Pastoor family, but community support has helped. Two bison have died as a result of this incident.

“The support from the community has been overwhelming. I am in awe of the messages and the love and the support from the people who have come and helped in all different ways,” Diane said.

It still isn’t known who cut the fence and the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

1:15 Over 50 bison contained after escaping from Dalmeny, Sask., farm Over 50 bison contained after escaping from Dalmeny, Sask., farm