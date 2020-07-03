Haying operations underway in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Rain in the last week improved soil conditions as haying operations got underway, Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Friday.

Sask Ag said in the weekly crop report that one per cent of the hay crop is cut and one per cent is baled.

Quality of the hay is rated at eight per cent excellent, 59 per cent good, 24 per cent fair and nine per cent poor.

The hope now for farmers is that recent rain will improve the crop and future growth, especially in areas of the province that received little rain in the prior weeks.

Sask Ag said most parts of the province received rain in the reporting period ending June 29 which helped improve soil conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated three per cent surplus, 77 per cent adequate, 19 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated one per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 27 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Read more: Saskatchewan opening 3 trade offices in Asia with the help of Stephen Harper

Sask Ag said some northern parts of the province reported localized flooding and standing water in fields, damaging crops.

Other damage was attributed to dry conditions in the southern and east-central growing regions, wind, disease and insect and animal feeding.

The majority of the crops in the province are reported to be in fair to excellent condition with most at their normal stage of development for this time of year, Sask Ag added.

1:32 Farmers thankful Lake Diefenbaker irrigation project underway Farmers thankful Lake Diefenbaker irrigation project underway