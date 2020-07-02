Mobile app chosen to track mental health in Saskatchewan farmers

Send this page to someone via email

A province-wide call on Saskatchewan’s technology industry to help farmers with their mental health has landed on a mobile app.

Bridges Health is developing the app – called Avail – to analyze wellness data supplied by users and more immediate help from a personal support network.

The Saskatoon-based health services company was announced the winner of the provincial government’s latest Innovation Challenge, which aims to address a growing concern within the province where calls to the farm stress line in 2018-19 doubled from the previous year.

COVID-19 is placing new pressures on people within the agriculture sector in 2020, according to government officials.

“Saskatchewan producers face unique challenges when it comes to dealing with mental health and we are committed to providing resources and strategies to help support them,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a press release on Thursday.

“We know there is a need for solutions like this and I’m looking forward to working with Bridges Health to provide a resource custom-built for the agriculture industry.”

The Innovation Challenge, launched on March 5, asked for expressions of interest from Saskatchewan-based companies and entrepreneurs to offer solutions to assist farmers, ranchers and agricultural workers in actively monitoring their mental health.

As the winner, Bridges Health receives $10,000 and a 16-week collaboration with the provincial government to test the app.

