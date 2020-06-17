Canadian Western Agribition’s 50th show in Regina postponed until 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Western Agribition in Regina won’t be happening this year, due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

CWA announced its 50th show, originally scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, is being postponed until 2021.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, partners and guests is priority,” CWA president Chris Lees said.

“We owe it to everyone connected to Agribition to make the best decisions we can, even when they’re the hardest ones to make.”

The show is now taking place from Nov. 22-27, 2021.

“Agribition has never missed a show in 49 years so this is tough,” CWA CEO Chris Lane said. “But we have already started making sure that CWA’s year-round work continues and we showcase Canadian agriculture to the community and to the world.”

In the meantime, CWA said it is working to create new digital experiences for exhibitors, international buyers and students in terms of mentorship, international market development, education and scholarships.

“There’s so much about Agribition that supports the industry outside of the event itself. We have an opportunity to build on that and make sure it’s as strong as it can be,” Lane said.

Lees said people can soon expect announcements on new programs and entertainment for its 50th show in 2021.

“CWA’s board of directors and staff are committed to making the 50th show the absolute best it can be. That work hasn’t stopped yet and it won’t stop now,” Lees said.

CWA’s Annual General Meeting is taking place via webcast and conference call on June 25. Further details can be found at www.agribition.com.

