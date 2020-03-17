Coronavirus: Canadian Western Agribition postpones 2 upcoming events in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Western Agribition announced it is postponing its Annual General Meeting and Volunteer Appreciation Night in Regina.

Both events were scheduled for April 16 at Evraz Place. CWA is still planning for its 50th show on Nov. 30.

“We want every one of our exhibitors, guests, volunteers and partners to be safe and healthy in the weeks ahead,” said Chris Lees, CWA president.

“We’ll keep working to make sure Agribition is ready to go in November and remain Canada’s most important agricultural showcase.”

Trade show booking and livestock entries to November’s show are expected to continue as normal.

“All of CWA is determined to do our part and follow the health recommendations,” said Chris Lane, CWA CEO.

“We’re equally determined to be there for all our guests, farm families and partners in November.”

There was no timeline given on the two postponed events.

More information can be found on CWA’s website.

