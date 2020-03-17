Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Canadian Western Agribition postpones 2 upcoming events in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 6:53 pm
Canadian Western Agribition announced its postponing its Annual General Meeting and Volunteer Appreciation Night in response to COVID-19.
Canadian Western Agribition announced its postponing its Annual General Meeting and Volunteer Appreciation Night in response to COVID-19. File / Global News

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Western Agribition announced it is postponing its Annual General Meeting and Volunteer Appreciation Night in Regina.

Both events were scheduled for April 16 at Evraz Place. CWA is still planning for its 50th show on Nov. 30.

“We want every one of our exhibitors, guests, volunteers and partners to be safe and healthy in the weeks ahead,” said Chris Lees, CWA president.

“We’ll keep working to make sure Agribition is ready to go in November and remain Canada’s most important agricultural showcase.”

Trade show booking and livestock entries to November’s show are expected to continue as normal.

“All of CWA is determined to do our part and follow the health recommendations,” said Chris Lane, CWA CEO.

“We’re equally determined to be there for all our guests, farm families and partners in November.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan official says families should minimize contact but social interaction still important

There was no timeline given on the two postponed events.

More information can be found on CWA’s website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19saskatoon coronavirusregina coronavirusCanadian Western Agribitionsaskatchewan covid-19Saskatoon COVID-19CWAregina COVID-19
