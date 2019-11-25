Cattle, goats and alpacas help kick off 49th Canadian Western Agribition

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s largest livestock show kicked off in the Queen City on Monday.

Back for its 49th year, Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) showcases all things agriculture in Saskatchewan from livestock to professional development.

“Opening day for us is the most exciting day. We have a great team of volunteer and staff who work all year round just to make sure we are ready to go,” CWA CEO Chris Lane said.

“It’s like Christmas morning for us.”

CWA features beef cattle, horses, bison, sheep, goats and even alpacas, which are expected to be a huge draw.

“We raise the alpacas for their beautiful fibre, for their hair,” said Carol Poole, Saskatchewan Alpaca Breeders halter show chair.

Story continues below advertisement

“The biggest thing everyone should know is when you wear alpaca, it is five times warmer than wool and it’s not itchy. We live in a province that’s so cold, so that makes a lot of sense to me.”

There are 75 alpacas on display from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Lane said organizers are focused on bringing more kids into the show this year, educating them on agriculture.

“We’re going to put more than 10,000 school kids through the education program here at Agribition,” Lane said.

“Everything from business literacy to entrepreneurship, to grain farming and Indigenous agriculture as well.”

Something else garnering attention from the kids has been the, “often misinterpreted,” Texas Longhorns.

Texas Longhorns at the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

“People have the wrong perception of Texas Longhorns. They think that they’ve got these horns and they’re going to hurt you. Yeah, they can, but if they’re treated with respect and love, they love you right back,” said Deb Lesyk, Canadian Texas Longhorn Association president.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian Western Agribition announces free admission deal with Roughriders

She also said they taste much better than the average beef cow.

“If you’re watching your red meat, go to Texas Longhorn. Much leaner and excellent. Once you’ve eaten a Texas Longhorn hamburger, you’ll never eat anything else,” Lesyk said.

Goat yoga is also being offered throughout the show, which runs until Saturday at Regina’s Evraz Place.

Thanks to a partnership with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, CWA is offering free admission all day on Monday.