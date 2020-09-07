Nova Scotia reports 1 new coronavirus case Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported that one new COVID-19 case has been identified Sunday, confirming that as of Monday there are four active cases remaining.

The province said that the new case is in Central Zone and is currently under investigation by public health.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 852 tests the day prior when the new case was found.

To date, Nova Scotia has recorded 80,235 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, according to the province, and 1,017 cases are now considered resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

