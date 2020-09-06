Saskatchewan reports 8 new coronavirus cases, no new recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,651 cases.

Of the new cases, three are in the Saskatoon area, two are in central-east Saskatchewan, one case is in the northwest, one in Regina and one in the southeast.

No new recoveries were reported Sunday. Total recoveries remain at 1,579. Active cases have risen slightly to 48.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

Saskatoon: 19

South-central: 7

Northwest: 5

Southwest: 5

Central-west: 3

Central-east: 3

North-central: 3

Far northwest: 1

Regina: 1

Southeast: 1

There is one person in hospital receiving intensive care in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

276 people are 19 and under

535 people are 20 to 39

502 are 40 to 59

280 people are 60 to 79

58 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 834 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 251 are travel-related, 488 have no known exposure and 78 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 66 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 148,876 tests so far for the virus, up 2,081 from Saturday.

