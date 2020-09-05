Coronavirus case in Parkridge Centre nursing home in Saskatoon: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

Following a coronavirus case in the Parkridge Centre nursing home in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is restricting visitation at the facility.

The SHA alerted the public to the presence of the virus at in the Parkridge Centre via press release Saturday afternoon, but did not clarify who had contracted it.

“In order to keep everyone safe during this time, family presence/visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only,” the press release stated.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe.”

The website for the Parkridge Centre, which falls under te Saskatoon Health Region, says it’s for 237 residents and that most of the rooms are single-occupancy. Two are double.

Story continues below advertisement