Wanuskewin Heritage Park reopens after being temporarily closed for roughly 6 months

The parking lot at Wanuskewin Hertitage Park featured visitors in it for the first time since March. The park temporarily closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and renovations.

The renos are part of a $40 million project that is nearly complete. Upgrades include those to inside the main building such as the restaurant. Outdoor makeovers were done to the bison viewing are, trail system and playground.

Director of marketing and communications Andrew McDonald says they used the pandemic closure to their advantage to speed up their renewal project.

“We’ve been very busy all of our partners that have been contributing to this project. And have really gone ahead and fast forwarded to things done that much quicker,” said McDonald.

McDonald says there are new protocols in place such as mandatory mask wearing inside the facility.

He says all phases of the project are expected to be completed in November.

Wanuskewin said in a statement that people with compromised immune systems will be able to book tours on Monday’s and Tuesday’s to see the trails, dance performances or the bison.

After the Labour Day Weekend, the hours of operation switch to Wednesday’s to Sunday’s from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

New features at the Wanuskewin Heritage park. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News New features at the Wanuskewin Heritage park. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News New features at the Wanuskewin Heritage park. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News