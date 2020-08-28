Kenosee Superslides reopened following inspection from Saskatchewan Health Authority

Send this page to someone via email

The Kenosee Superlides at Moose Mountain Provincial Park have reopened following a health and safety inspection from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Monday.

“They gave us back our business license,” said Jan Armstrong, who owns the water park with his father, Harvey.

On Aug. 20, the health authority ordered the business to close citing safety concerns.

“The reason they shut us down had nothing to do with COVID, it was structural stability of the fibreglass of our slides,” Armstrong said.

The park is now bringing in a fibreglass specialist to assess four slides that remain closed.

“We’re hoping to inspect those in the coming days, and have them opened next weekend and over the long weekend,” Armstrong said.

Five other slides are currently in operation including the kids’ park.

During the five-day closure, the park was ordered to make minor changes like sanding and fixing rough patches, Armstrong said.

“We were able to fix it within an hour,” Armstrong said, adding it feels “glorious” to be able to be open again.

“It’s been such a weird battle for us this year, being new owners of the park, dealing with COVID restrictions and to have the integrity of our park questioned. It has been very, very difficult,” Armstrong said.

Despite having to go through another inspection, Armstrong is welcoming the further health and safety measure.

“In a roundabout way this fibreglass expert might give us tips to better stabilize and make our slides even safer for the public,” Armstrong said.

“We’re very confident we’re one of the safest water parks in Canada.”

