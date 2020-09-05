Valour FC’s season ends early, after 2-2 draw against Forge FC

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a disappointing end to a shortened season for Valour FC.

The Winnipeg side scored two goals inside a span of 13 minutes in the first half, but ended up drawing last year’s Canadian Premier League champions by a final score of 2-2.

VFC overcame adversity in the form of injuries all season long to leave the Prince Edward Island bubble with eight points in seven games, falling just a few points shy of advancing to the next stage.

“Injury after injury, two days rest, forge has had a week off. We were fantastic, we gave it absolutely everything,” said Valour’s Head Coach Rob Gale during Saturday’s post-game press conference.

Heading into today’s matinee clash with Forge FC of Hamilton, Valour needed a win and some help around the league to advance past the opening round.

Forge FC was considered a lock to move on the CPL’s final four before kick-off on Saturday. They also lead the league in goals for with 13 in just seven games.

A fiery first-half from the Winnipeg side didn’t prove to be enough, as the same Valour squad who lead the CPL in shots on target this season is now packing their bags and preparing for next season.

“I’m gutted that the guys haven’t got their reward. A couple of games, a couple of decisions. ‘Masta’ Kacher’s penalty against York was a stone cold one, the Austin Ricci one today, little moments like that give us four more points rather than just taking one,” said Gale.

“Some teams gel earlier and sooner than others. You can see that our team our team is really together and we’re building on something for next year, something special,” says Valour Midfielder Moses dyer, who scored the team’s second and final tally of the game in the 27th minute.

In the meantime, the early exit leaves several players, including Dyer, searching for work with European clubs set to kick-off in the coming weeks.

“Here in Canada having four months off is way too long. It’s so disappointing that it’s finished now but I can’t do anything about it so I have to look for something,” says Dyer.

Head coach Rob Gale confirmed only three VFC players plan on spending the off-season in Winnipeg.

“The problem we have in Winnipeg is we haven’t got the base or the numbers so we won’t see these players again until march. It’s a challenge, it is what it is. We’ll try and find as many outlets and environments, because these boys need games,” Gale concluded.

The CPL wraps up first round action with a double header tomorrow afternoon, with the stage two set to kick-off on Wednesday night.

