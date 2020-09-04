Man charged with alleged assault on garbage collector near Hamilton encampment: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing an assault charge after allegedly attacking a city garbage man near the encampment on Ferguson Avenue between Cannon and Barton streets, according to police.

Detectives say a 25-year-old is accused of assaulting the waste collector “without provocation” on Tuesday, Aug. 25 around 8 a.m. at 195 Ferguson Ave. N.

The worker was picking up waste on a regular collection route stop when the alleged assault took place.

Initially, a suspect was arrested, however, he was eventually released after the victim decided not to press charges, according to investigators.

On Thursday, the suspect was arrested again and charged with assault after the victim came forward on Wednesday and revealed his injuries were more serious than originally thought.

Read more: Ontario extends injunction blocking removal of Hamilton homeless encampments

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Hamilton has been trying to relocate people populating encampments that have kept springing up since May, like the one at Ferguson Avenue.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger previously said the “tent cities” have been a “difficult challenge” due to occupants refusing the city’s help to place them in stable housing environments.

2:48 Investigation continues for fatal Toronto homeless encampment fire Investigation continues for fatal Toronto homeless encampment fire

The “unsanitary” nature of most encampments is what has Eisenberger concerned, saying that it could have an adverse effect on those living in tents and nearby residents.

“I don’t want them to become, you know, slums of tent cities that cause potentially all kinds of different problems, including the potential spread of this coronavirus,” Eisenberger told Global News in July.

Story continues below advertisement

A lawyer representing advocates supporting residents in the “tent cities” was granted an injunction preventing the city from “involuntarily removing” encampments from public spaces in late July.

Anyone with information on the assault case can reach out to police at 905-546-4725 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.