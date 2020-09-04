Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 11:37 am
Leaders spar in 1st debate of New Brunswick election campaign
WATCH: Leaders for all six political parties took to the stage in Fredericton on Thursday.

Health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick on Friday, and four active cases remain.

To date, the province has confirmed 192 cases of the virus and has seen 186 recoveries.

Read more: Newfoundland and Labrador first in Atlantic Canada to launch COVID-19 app

There have also been two deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the province, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says there are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to the virus.

Read more: How do you campaign during a pandemic? New Brunswick politicians are finding out the hard way

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

Story continues below advertisement

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Coronavirus: WHO says widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021
Coronavirus: WHO says widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicPublic healthAtlantic CanadaNBNew CasesActive CasesCOVID updateAtlanctic bubble
Flyers
More weekly flyers