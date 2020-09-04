New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick on Friday, and four active cases remain.

To date, the province has confirmed 192 cases of the virus and has seen 186 recoveries.

There have also been two deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the province, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says there are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to the virus.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

