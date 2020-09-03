Menu

Comments

Health

B.C. health officials to reveal latest COVID-19 modelling

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 5:50 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials reveal latest COVID-19 modelling

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide a live briefing with the province’s latest modelling on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Read more: B.C. reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, active cases set new record

The province’s last round of modelling in early August showed B.C. was on track for a large surge in new cases if residents did not change their behavior.

That data suggested B.C. would see a trend of about 75 new cases per day into September, and that if people’s close contacts climbed from about 70 per cent of normal to 80 per cent of normal, new cases would regularly top 100 per day.

That appears to have played out, with B.C. regularly reporting more than 80 cases, and often more than 100 in recent weeks.

