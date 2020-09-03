‘It’s how the premier rolls,’ NSTU leader says after premier downplays concerns in schools

Send this page to someone via email

The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says he wasn’t surprised to hear the premier say schools in the province aren’t in a state of chaos.

After Thursday’s cabinet meeting, Premier Stephen McNeil accused NSTU President Paul Wozney of “creating a bunch of noise and rhetoric” by saying schools are unsafe and in chaos.

“The schools are not in chaos,” McNeil said. “That is simply not factual. Find me a school that’s in chaos in the province. They haven’t even opened yet.”

In response, Wozney said that type of reaction should not come as a shock.

“It’s more of the same from the premier,” Wozney said Thursday afternoon. “He’s made a career out of trying to say that the union doesn’t represent teachers and that he hears from teachers … it’s a tactic he’s used and it’s certainly not beneficial in addressing the concerns that need to be addressed.”

The premier also called out Wozney’s leadership, saying it’s “not helpful when leaders use that kind of rhetoric.”

“They should be leading. You know, working with parents and quite frankly their hard-working members who are actually out there doing it right now,” said McNeil.

“It’s how the premier rolls,” Wozney said in response. “It’s fine. Comes with the job.”

Wozney said he’s heard directly from teachers who are sending photos and videos of what the state of their classrooms are like.

“It ranges everywhere from ventilation systems that are in complete disarray, windows that are rusted shut, painted shut, welded shut, screwed shut,” said Wozney. “We have schools where water outlets are covered in plastic bags and tarps … it covers the gamut.

“But the fact is schools are in a bad way, they’re not ready for kids to show up on Tuesday.”

Earlier this week, the union issued a statement calling for Education Minister Zach Churchill to postpone the beginning of the school year by two days to give teachers more time to prepare.

The department rejected that request on Thursday, something Wozney said is disappointing.

“Teachers, and principals, and school staff have been saddled with an impossible task. In many cases they don’t have the materials and the resources,” said Wozney. “They haven’t been provided with training and plans, and expertise, and access to public health.

“(Teachers) will do the best that they can. Whether or not that’s enough to keep kids safe, I guess we’ll find out.”