Coronavirus: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 3 cases, including 2 listed as resolved

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on Thursday, though two of them appear to be older cases that are already listed as “resolved.”

Thursday’s update brings the total case count in the region to 735.



The three latest cases include one in London involving someone in their 20s with the cause of infection listed as “no known link.”

The other two cases involve people from Lucan in their 30s who contracted the virus through contact with a confirmed case, according to health unit data. The data shows the two Lucan cases as being reported on Aug. 23 and listed as resolved.

Three new recoveries were also reported on Wednesday, bringing the recovery count to 667 and keeping the number of known active cases at 11.

There have been 57 deaths in total in the region, with the latest death reported June 12.

Two new cases were reported on Wednesday, none on Tuesday, two travel-related cases were reported Monday and no new cases were reported on Sunday.

As of Thursday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate remains at 144.8, while Ontario’s is 286.3.

Ontario

Ontario reported 132 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 42,686.

Thursday’s case count is a small decrease from Wednesday, which saw 133 new cases. It is also the eighth day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,812 as no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 38,625 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is over 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 119 from the previous day.

Thursday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Peel Region with 45, Toronto with 31 and Ottawa with 22.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, two recoveries and no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

There are still a total of 254 confirmed cases in the region, with 244 people now listed as recovered.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least five known active cases in the region: three in Aylmer and one each in Bayham and Woodstock.

Since Sunday, SWPH has reported no new cases and a total of 11 recoveries.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported no new cases on Thursday and one recovery.

No cases were reported on Wednesday or Tuesday and four cases were reported on Monday. The HPPH does not provide data on weekends.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region remains at 120. Currently, there are no known active cases in the region.

Previously, limited HPPH data did not specify whether resolved cases were recoveries or deaths, but the health unit is now reporting a total of 115 recovered cases and five deaths.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported one new case and no new recoveries or deaths late Wednesday.

The region’s total COVID-19 case count is now at 340, of which 311 people have recovered. Twenty-five deaths have been reported, most recently in early June.

No cases were reported late Tuesday and one case was reported late Monday, which broke an eight-day streak of no new cases reported.

There are at least four known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

The health unit says at least 23,226 tests have been received as of late Wednesday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues.