Ontario reports 132 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths; total cases at 42,686

Ontario reported 132 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 42,686.

Thursday’s case count is a small decrease from Wednesday which saw 133 new cases. It is also the eight day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,812 as no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 38,625 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is over 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 119 from the previous day.

Thursday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Peel Region with 45, Toronto with 31, and Ottawa with 22.

“Every other public health unit is reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 units reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

19,991 people are male — an increase of 74 cases.

22,392 people are female — an increase of 55 cases.

2,856 people are 19 and under — an increase of 19 cases.

13,419 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 41 cases.

12,706 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 42 cases.

7,586 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 21 cases.

6,111 people are 80 and over — an increase of eight cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 3,040,190 tests for the virus so far. This is up 26,298 tests from the previous day. There are 22,769 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 60 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (unchanged from the previous day), with 12 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 9 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged from the previous day. There are 16 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of three. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 10 active cases among long-term care residents and 26 active cases among staff.

