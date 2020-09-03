No new cases of coronavirus in N.S., as province completes more than 1,000 tests for fifth time

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday.

There remain six active cases in the province.

As of Sept. 3, Nova Scotia has detected 1,085 cases of the coronavirus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1,335 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 78,770.

It’s only the fifth time that the province has processed more than 1,000 tests in a day since the pandemic began.

Health officials have confirmed to Global News that they are ramping up testing as post-secondary students arrive back in the province.

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia's top doctor calls on parents to 'take some responsibility' for school safety

There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.

As of Thursday, 1,014 people are considered to be recovered.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.