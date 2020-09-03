Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Quebec and Ontario premiers, cabinet ministers to meet during 2-day summit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier François Legault, left, meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queens Park, in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The pair will meet on Sept. 8 and 9, 2020.
Quebec Premier François Legault, left, meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queens Park, in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The pair will meet on Sept. 8 and 9, 2020. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Ontario and Quebec premiers will meet during a two-day summit next week to discuss an economic recovery in the two provinces amid COVID-19.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will host François Legault on Sept. 8 and 9 in Mississauga, Ont.

Ford says Canada’s two largest provinces need to work together to drive Canada forward through the pandemic.

READ MORE: Quebec urges vigilance amid uptick in new COVID-19 cases

The two premiers will also discuss health preparedness during the summit.

Legault said it’s important for Ontario and Quebec to prepare for a second wave of the coronavirus together.

Prominent cabinet ministers from both governments, including health, economic and finance ministers, will also take part in multiple meetings during the two-day event.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
