1 in hospital after south London, Ont., kitchen fire causes $75k in damages

One man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a kitchen fire on Southdale Road East, near Millbank Drive, according to the London Fire Department.
The London Fire Department responded to a townhouse unit at roughly 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and London Police Service also attended the scene.
Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told Global News that the fire is not believed to be suspicious but that damage is estimated at roughly $75,000.
Trending Stories
The fire was quickly extinguished and some crews began clearing the scene at roughly 6:20 p.m., though some remained to continue ventilating the building.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments