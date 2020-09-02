1 in hospital after south London, Ont., kitchen fire causes $75k in damages

Send this page to someone via email

One man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a kitchen fire on Southdale Road East, near Millbank Drive, according to the London Fire Department.

The London Fire Department responded to a townhouse unit at roughly 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and London Police Service also attended the scene.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told Global News that the fire is not believed to be suspicious but that damage is estimated at roughly $75,000.

The fire was quickly extinguished and some crews began clearing the scene at roughly 6:20 p.m., though some remained to continue ventilating the building.

Fire crews on scene at Kitchen Fire on Southdale Rd E townhouse unit. Fire is out and crews are ventilating structure. Thanks to ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ ⁦@MLPS911⁩ Fire inspector requested #ldnont pic.twitter.com/icvKBFRaqQ — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 2, 2020

