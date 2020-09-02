Menu

Canada

1 in hospital after south London, Ont., kitchen fire causes $75k in damages

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 2, 2020 7:45 pm
Emergency crews were called to a kitchen fire on Southdale Road East near Millbank.
Emergency crews were called to a kitchen fire on Southdale Road East near Millbank. via @LdnOntFire/Twitter

One man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a kitchen fire on Southdale Road East, near Millbank Drive, according to the London Fire Department.

The London Fire Department responded to a townhouse unit at roughly 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and London Police Service also attended the scene.

Read more: Suspect charged in Woodstock fires that police say caused millions in damages

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told Global News that the fire is not believed to be suspicious but that damage is estimated at roughly $75,000.

The fire was quickly extinguished and some crews began clearing the scene at roughly 6:20 p.m., though some remained to continue ventilating the building.

