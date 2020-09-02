Coronavirus: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Peterborough region on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health has reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region’s total number of active cases remains at 3, and total number of confirmed cases at 105. This cover’s the entire health unit’s jurisdiction, which is Peterborough City and County, Hiawatha First Nation, and Curve Lake First Nation.

According to the health unit, more than 25,000 individuals have been tested so far.

Out of 105, 100 cases have been resolved. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

No institutional outbreaks have been reported, according to the health unit.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough up until Friday, Sept 4. No appointment is necessary.

Afterwards, the drive-through testing clinic will relocate to Northcrest Arena effective Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Operating hours will remain 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday until further notice. Northcrest Arena is located at 100 Marina Dr., Peterborough.

There will be no drive-through clinic operating on Sept. 7 due to the Labour Day holiday.

Testing for people exhibiting symptoms continues daily at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.