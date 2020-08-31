Peterborough drive-thru testing clinic relocating to Northcrest Arena next week

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic for asymptomatic patients in Peterborough will be relocated to the Northcrest Arena effective Tuesday, Sept. 8, the region’s health unit said Monday.

Northcrest Arena is located at 100 Marina Dr.

The drive-thru clinic has been operating out of the Kinsmen Civic Centre at 1 Kinsmen Way since May 27. The clinic will continue to operate out of that location until Friday, Sept. 4.

There will be no drive-thru coronavirus clinic operating on Sept. 7 due to the Labour Day holiday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Aside from the location shift, no other changes will be made to the new clinic, according to Peterborough Public Health. Testing at Northcrest will continue to be provided for patients without COVID-19 symptoms on a first-come, first-served basis.

Story continues below advertisement

The clinic’s operating hours will also remain from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday until further notice.

According to the health unit, more than 250 people are currently being tested daily at the drive-thru clinic. The health unit said it may adjust clinic operations based on demand.

The drive-through testing clinics are led by Peterborough paramedics, with support from PRHC, the City of Peterborough and Peterborough Public Health. Residents are asked to bring their Ontario health card and driver’s licence with them. Testing results can be accessed using your Ontario health card number on the provincial online portal or by calling your health-care provider.

Individuals with or without symptoms who wish to be tested on the weekend can call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at PRHC at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment. The PRHC assessment centre runs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily, seven days a week, by appointment only.

0:44 Coronavirus: Trudeau announces 2 new deals for possible COVID-19 vaccines Coronavirus: Trudeau announces 2 new deals for possible COVID-19 vaccines