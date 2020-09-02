No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Wednesday, local total remains at 713

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, leaving the local total number of cases at 713, including 37 deaths.

Of all the health unit’s 713 total COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — 645 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. About 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 19 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with 11 at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 133 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 42,554, including 2,812 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement