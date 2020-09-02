Menu

Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Wednesday, local total remains at 713

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 4:04 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, leaving the local total number of cases at 713, including 37 deaths.

Of all the health unit’s 713 total COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — 645 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. About 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 133 new coronavirus cases; most public health units report no new cases

There have been 19 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with 11 at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 133 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 42,554, including 2,812 deaths.

