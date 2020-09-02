Coronavirus: Saskatchewan reports 2 new infections, 29 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

For the 17th day in a row, the Saskatchewan government has reported either a single-digit or no increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the province.

Health officials said there were two new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing slightly to 1,624 since the first case was reported in March.

The new cases on Wednesday are located in the north-west and south-central zones, according to a press release. Health officials said the pending case reported on Tuesday was determined to be in the north-west zone.

Both of the current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon — one is receiving inpatient care and the other is in intensive care.

Four more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,571.

There are currently 29 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,220 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, over 142,125 tests have been carried out in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are expected to be updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

