Halifax man charged with stunting and driving without insurance

Halifax police have charged a man with stunting after allegedly travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit in Dartmouth.

At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, police say a vehicle was clocked going 132 km/h in an 80km/h zone.

A 30-year-old driver was ticketed for driving without valid insurance and stunting.

Police say the man was also suspended from driving for one week and the vehicle was seized and towed.

The fine for stunting is $2,442.50 in Nova Scotia and six demerit points are added to the driver’s record.