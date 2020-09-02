Menu

Crime

Halifax man charged with stunting and driving without insurance

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 11:59 am
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020.
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax police have charged a man with stunting after allegedly travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit in Dartmouth.

At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, police say a vehicle was clocked going 132 km/h in an 80km/h zone.

A 30-year-old driver was ticketed for driving without valid insurance and stunting.

Halifax to pilot in-ground crosswalk signs in school zones

Police say the man was also suspended from driving for one week and the vehicle was seized and towed.

The fine for stunting is $2,442.50 in Nova Scotia and six demerit points are added to the driver’s record.

