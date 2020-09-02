‘It’s a nervous energy’: Edmonton students head back to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday marked the first day of school for many students in Edmonton as they head back to class for the first time since schools were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Mother Margaret Mary Catholic School in southwest Edmonton, Grade 10s arrived first, for their first day of class on Wednesday morning as part of the school district’s staggered start to the school year.

Students were required to wear a mask, have everything they need for the day in their backpacks and head right to their homeroom at the start of the day.

Staff and students at Mother Margaret Mary Catholic School in southwest Edmonton head back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Morgan Black, Global News

Principal Dean Rootsaert said it was great to see the kids arrive for their day, even under a bit different circumstances than they’re used to.

“It’s a nervous energy. It’s a positive energy,” he said outside the school Wednesday morning.

“It was great to see the kids this morning and these are our new Grade 10s, I’ve never met them before. So it’s really exciting to see them. It’s always exciting to start Grade 10 anyway — this is a little bit different, but I believe they’re really excited to be here.”

Rootsaert said the students will notice some changes to the way classrooms are set up. Zones have been set up within the school to try to keep students in cohorts as best as they can, and students have been given a specific door to enter the school, where normally they would all enter through the front door, the principal explained.

Rootsaert said he held a meeting with teachers on Tuesday and the goal is to try to make this feel like any other school year as best they can.

“We’re making it as normal as possible, so that’s generated by our community and really, the teachers are going to hold the ball on that one and our staff will hold the ball on that one. So I think there will be a lot of excitement just on trying to make it as normal as possible.”

The Grade 10 students at Mother Margaret Mary arrived at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, while the Grade 11 and 12 students arrived a bit later, around 9 a.m.

One Grade 12 student who arrived at school Wednesday thought learning from home without in-person teacher instruction would be challenging for him, so he opted for in-classroom learning for his final year of high school.

“I figured it’s so much harder for me to teach myself those things and it’s harder to get help from teachers,” Nikhil Praphu said.

“I figured since everyone is being so cautious and there’s so many rules in place, I thought it would be safe enough to come back to school and get that actual in-person assistance.”

Parents and students across Alberta had the option to choose at-home online learning or in-school learning this fall. Within the Edmonton Catholic district, about 75 per cent of students opted for in-classroom learning, with the remaining 25 per cent choosing online learning this term.

The first day of school for kids enrolled in Edmonton Public Schools is Thursday. According to the Edmonton Public School Board, about 70 per cent of its students will head back into class for in-person learning, while the remaining nearly 30 per cent have opted for online learning.